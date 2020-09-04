172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|press-release|naxal-free-bastar-chhattisgarh-cm-bhupesh-baghel-seeks-amit-shahs-support-5797641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naxal-free Bastar: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel seeks Amit Shah’s support

Bhupesh Baghel urged Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure deployment of additional battalions of CRPF in Naxal-affected areas besides organising a special recruitment rally for Bastar youths to provide employment opportunities.

Gulam Jeelani

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre’s cooperation in eradicating Naxals from the affected region of the state.

Baghel urged Shah to ensure the deployment of additional battalion of CRPF in Naxal-affected areas besides organising a special recruitment rally for Bastar youths to provide employment opportunities

“In his letter, the CM said that the state government has adopted a three dimensional programme – Trust-Development-Security, making all possible efforts to win the trust of the people of Naxal-affected regions and taking forward the development work to create a safe environment. The efforts have shown positive results.,” a Chhattisgarh government spokesperson said.

The CM said in the letter that the Union Home Ministry had allocated seven additional CRPF battalions for Chhattisgarh in 2018.

“It was decided to deploy these forces in the worst-affected Naxal-hit South Bastar district of Sukma and Bijapur for effective implementation of anti-Naxal activities and developmental projects,” the spokesperson quoted the CM as saying.

Baghel said in the letter that it has been learnt that 10 CRPF battalions have been removed from Jammu and Kashmir and in that case, providing seven allocated battalions to Chhattisgarh will help in effective implementation of anti-Naxal movement.

The CM also demanded installation of mobile towers in the region.

“The CM said that 1028 mobile towers were sanctioned for increasing the telecom facility in Naxal-affected districts, for which locations have been selected and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he said.

The letter also demanded a special recruitment rally by the army for the youth of Bastar and setting up an additional 'Bastaria' battalion of the Central Armed Police Forces to generate employment in the region.

“The CM expressed hope in the letter that on getting cooperation from the Centre, the government will get a decisive edge in the direction of freeing Chhattisgarh state from the Naxal problem,” the spokesperson said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:53 pm

