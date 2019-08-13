App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPress Release
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 06:21 PM IST

Money Market Operations as on February 20, 2014

Money Market Operations as on February 20, 2014

 
(Amount in ` crore, Rate in per cent)
 
MONEY MARKETS @
Volume Wtd.Avg.Rate Range
(One Leg)
A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)  

108,230.48

7.90

6.00-9.00
     I. Call Money  

13,967.57

7.92

6.00-9.00
     II. CBLO  

67,522.50

7.83

6.90-8.10
     III. Market Repo  

26,740.41

8.05

6.00-8.20
     IV. Repo in Corporate Bond  
0.00
-
-
B. Term Segment        
     I. Notice Money**  

134.08

7.72

7.00-8.00
     II. Term Money@@  

530.00

-

9.70-9.90
     III. CBLO
  

0.00

-

-
     IV. Market Repo  

1,065.00

8.85

7.50-9.90
     V. Repo in Corporate Bond  
0.00
-
-
RBI OPERATIONS
Amount Outstanding Rate
C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility
     (i) Repo



First Published on Feb 21, 2014 10:30 am

tags #2014 #Money Market Operations as on February 20 #Press Release #RBI #RBI Press Release

