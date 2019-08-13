Money Market Operations as on February 20, 2014
|(Amount in ` crore, Rate in per cent)
|MONEY MARKETS @
|Volume
|Wtd.Avg.Rate
|Range
|(One Leg)
|A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV)
|
108,230.48
|
7.90
|
6.00-9.00
|I. Call Money
|
13,967.57
|
7.92
|
6.00-9.00
|II. CBLO
|
67,522.50
|
7.83
|
6.90-8.10
|III. Market Repo
|
26,740.41
|
8.05
|
6.00-8.20
|IV. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|B. Term Segment
|I. Notice Money**
|
134.08
|
7.72
|
7.00-8.00
|II. Term Money@@
|
530.00
|
-
|
9.70-9.90
|
III. CBLO
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|IV. Market Repo
|
1,065.00
|
8.85
|
7.50-9.90
|V. Repo in Corporate Bond
|
0.00
|
-
|
-
|RBI OPERATIONS
|Amount Outstanding
|Rate
|C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility
|(i) Repo
First Published on Feb 21, 2014 10:30 am
