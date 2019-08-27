Issue of `10 Banknotes with incorporation of Rupee symbol (`) and inset letter 'M'
The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue `10 denomination Banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, incorporating "`" symbol on the obverse and reverse, with inset letter 'M' in both the numbering panels, bearing the signature of Dr. Raghuram G. Rajan, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing '2014' printed on the reverse of the Banknote.
The design of these notes to be issued now is similar in all respects to the `10 Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.
All the Banknotes in the denomination of ` 10 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.
Ajit Prasad
Press Release : 2014-2015/475
