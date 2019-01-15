Impact of RERA to be felt only after new launches are developed under the Act: ICRA

The true impact of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, which aims at protecting the interests of consumers and investors, will only be felt over time as more new launches are developed under the provisions of the Act, and developer systems and processes are re-engineered to comply with the regulatory regime, says ICRA, a credit rating agency.

Also, South and East India are lagging in terms of implementation and infrastructure, with registrations yet to commence in Kerala, West Bengal notifying its own Act with deviations being present in certain key clauses, and six states in the North East yet to notify the Act, says ICRA’s analysis.

The implementation of the Act has been most effective in West and North India. Maharashtra, in particular, has led the way in terms of proactive enactment, with the state accounting for around 59 percent of the total projects registered thus far countrywide. In terms of exhaustiveness of infrastructure, including website coverage, smoothness of arbitration proceedings and complaint resolution as well, the state stands at the fore, it says.

Other states with a high number of project registrations and healthy infrastructure include Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it says.

ICRA also notes that despite a slow start, the RERA finally seems to be on its way to becoming a reality, with most eligible states notifying rules under RERA, and over half of them establishing a permanent authority.

“Given the issues that have plagued the highly fragmented real estate sector till now, including information asymmetry and lack of standardisation, the enactment and successful roll out of the Act has been recognized as a critical step towards creating a positive shift in the functioning of the housing market. With the onus of execution being on the states, ground-level implementation in each state is crucial for the envisaged benefits to actually flow to the consumers and consequently to the sector”, says Shubham Jain, vice president and group head at ICRA.

While 21 of 28 states falling under the purview of the RERA and have notified the rules, West Bengal has introduced its own Act, with some deviations observed in certain critical clauses. The six states in the North East - Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, however, are yet to notify any rules under the Act.

Notwithstanding the status of the RERA in the north-eastern states, the Act has largely been brought into force on a pan-India basis. Ground level implementation, however, varies considerably from state to state, with many states diluting certain Central provisions, and delaying establishment of the basic infrastructure required for implementation.

Going forward, ICRA expects the current regulatory regime to facilitate improvement in transparency and credibility, with the information asymmetry slowly being bridged in most states. However, while benefits are likely to accrue to all stakeholders over time, teething issues remain at present, says the analysis.

In addition to the reduced scope of the Act in many states, there is also a lack of supporting infrastructure, with certain states facing issues pertaining to the upload of large data files, and others finding quarterly updates challenging, it says.