Trade Emerge: ICICI Bank launches online platform for Indian exporters, importers

ICICI Bank announced the launch of Trade Emerge with the intention of facilitating cross-border trade by offering an array of services in a single, consolidated place.

The list of banking services offered includes current/saving account offerings, comprehensive trade services (Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Trade Credit, etc.), digital solutions like Corporate Internet Banking and Trade Online, state-of-the-art foreign exchange solutions, payment & collection solutions, and credit cards.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “Over the years, India has emerged as a key player in the global export-import space with a consistent growth history. Various factors-- the country’s young demography, strong consumer demand, healthy production, and supportive government initiatives -- have contributed to the growth. From April to October 2021, our overall exports (merchandise and services combined) and imports are estimated to be nearly USD 780 billion, recording a rapid growth over the same period last year*.

The key services include incorporation services, including obtaining key registrations like Importer Exporter Code (IEC), GST registration, and Registration Cum Membership Certificate issued by export promotion organizations or Commodity Boards of India.

Businesses in the export and import sector can access relevant information like updates/notifications/guidelines issued by domestic and international regulatory and trade bodies, customs processes and policies, tariff-related information, etc. on this platform, along with verifying potential partners, insurance services, including marine insurance, and end-to-end logistics solution.