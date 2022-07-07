Gurugram administration identifies 112 waterlogging-prone areas; 16 teams out to prevent flooding

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the district administration had also enlisted Resident Welfare Associations and civil defence volunteers and asked them to help the administration in its efforts. (PTI file photo)

Gurugram’s administration has put in place a plan to prevent waterlogging in the district that neighbours Delhi, forming and deploying teams to track areas prone to flooding in the monsoon, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said.

A total of 16 teams headed by senior officials have been formed and deployed to keep a check on 112 vulnerable points in the city, Yadav told Moneycontrol.

The teams have officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, the National Highways Authority of India and the district administration.

"Our effort will be to prevent waterlogging at these traditional points. All the officials have been directed to check that water pumps remain in running condition, pump operators should be 24 hours on duty, and adequate availability of diesel is ensured. We are very confident that the waterlogging that we witnessed earlier won't take place this time," said Yadav.

Yadav said the district administration had also enlisted Resident Welfare Associations and civil defence volunteers and asked them to help the administration in its efforts.

"Civil defence volunteers have been asked to help the traffic police in maintaining a smooth flow of traffic at congestion points besides helping in preventing waterlogging," said Yadav.

Yadav also said companies located in Gurugram would be advised to allow their employees to work from home in the event of heavy rain.

"We are confident that the situation would be much better this time and the resources available with concerned agencies, be it the National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department or Municipal Corporation of Gurugram would be deployed at dedicated locations. Also, if any underpass gets waterlogged and the passage from there won't be possible then that stretch will be closed by barricading," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Gurugram Police have formed two Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, to help in dealing with traffic-related problems caused by waterlogging.