Beta & Beyond: The fashion edition at Istituto Marangoni, Worli, Mumbai

April 2019: Dysco presents Beta & Beyond: The Fashion Edition at Istituto Marangoni on April 12, 2019. This is the second edition of B&B, and the aim of the series is to foster industry-specific learning, offline collaborations and networking within a curated, intimate and welcoming community. By setting an intention of wanting to discover new business opportunities and build meaningful professional relationships, the event works as a platform for productive dialogue and sharing of experiences. You can see images from the first edition here .

What's Beta & Beyond: The Fashion Edition about?

Fashion as an industry is evolving like no other, spurred by social media, wearable technology, faster logistics, slow fashion, and new forms of collaboration. We're surrounded by advertisements everywhere we go, depicting attractive product lines, innovative brands, and successful influencers. But what does it take to develop and build a career in fashion? What are the different career paths that are available in the industry

today? How do you discover roles and jobs that are behind the scenes? What are the challenges and hurdles behind the glamour? How are people in the industry finding new opportunities and people to work with?

We're inviting people to come and learn from diverse and interesting fashion professionals like Butool Jamal, Fashion Features Editor at Harper’s Bazaar India, and Renuka Advani, Partner at Marsil exports (supplying to Balmain, Dior, Gucci etc.) Attendees will also meet brands like BOHECO, PA.NI Swimwear and SKO shoes who are currently hiring / looking for collaborators, in an informal setting.

“I’ve been working as a freelance photographer since past 2 years now. Beta & Beyond sounds like a perfect platform to know more about my niche via industry professionals and learn how to make freelancing into a full time job.” - Alekha Chugani, attendee

“We’re a luxury bespoke menswear brand, with 3 stores in Mumbai. We do everything from western to Indian

PRESS RELEASE

wear, offering an array of fabrics and custom hand embroidered garments as well. We’re attending because we’d like to collaborate with like minded people. We’re also constantly looking to hire and tie up with stylists/photographers.” - Krishnaraj Kilachand, Business Development Head at Herringbone & Sui

The event is pro duced by Dysco , a professional networking website and community. This is part of a series of events which share Dysco’s ethos offline and directly engages with their digital and physical community. More details about past events are available via their Media Kit . This event is ticketed (350/- pp) and curated, those interested in attending would have to RSVP and we’ll confirm with a ticket link sent via email.

● Archana Walavalkar, Co-Founder of Stylecracker● Antara Motiwala Marwah , Celebrity Stylist● Renuka Advani, Partner at Marsil Exports● Natasha Sumant, Founder of Gundi Studios● Gaurav Sawn, Fashion Photographer

● Butool Jamal , Fashion Features Editor at Harper's Bazaar India

● Gundi Studios● Boheco● Pani Swimwear● U/A Atelier● Starch The Label● Seam

● Sko Shoes

● Gourmaison● Sleepy Owl Coffee● Poshn Juices● Little Treats

● Stitch Experiences

NOTES TO EDITORS

Date & Time: 6:30 - 9:30 PM, 12 April

Tickets : RSVP form

Location: Istituto Marangoni, Ceejay House, Worli, Mumbai

#BetaAndBeyond

Founded by Mumbai based siblings Khrisha and Mishal Shah, Dysco is a professional networking platform that offers creative individuals a platform to be discovered as well as opportunities to discover new opportunities, collaborations, local agencies and brands.

Having both returned from studying abroad Khrisha and Mishal quickly realised the most efficient way to discover new jobs, opportunities or collaborators to work within India was through word of mouth. Existing social media platforms are either not designed for professional networking or are too corporate; bridging this gap, Dysco focuses on social recruitment, professional discovery and enabling collaborations. Utilising smart Intelligence algorithms, identifying people’s intentions - categories such as Hire Me, I’m Hiring, Collaborate, Network, or Freelance - and organising people by both city and industry, the platform provides a more effective and efficient way to connect. Combining this with high quality and value driven content and physical events, Dysco maintains the personality and openness of word of mouth.