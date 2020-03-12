AdGlobal360, India’s fastest growing MarTech company now a part of Hakuhodo

As part of its significant growth strategy in India, Hakuhodo INC, Japan’s second largest advertising company has acquired AdGlobal360(AGL) for an undisclosed sum. Adglobal360 was ranked as the fastest growing MarTech Company in 2019 by Deloitte.

AdGlobal360 is Hakuhodo’s first acquisition in India as it seeks to enhance its technology and digital footprint.

Welcoming AdGlobal360 to the Hakuhodo Group, Nobuaki Kondo, President of Hakuhodo International, said, “We are very happy to welcome longtime partner AGL into the Hakuhodo family. We look forward to working even more closely with AGL, as our companies learn from each other and strive toward offering the best digital marketing solutions to clients in India. Hakuhodo is one of the few agencies in India that offers communication and business solutions to clients, not through specialist silos, but by integrating skill sets into a single structure. Our strategic focus on satisfying client needs in India will continue alongside initiatives such as AGL.”



About AdGlobal360



Founded in 2009, AdGlobal360 is headquartered in Gurgaon, India with a current employee strength of 460 plus. The company offers end to end digital solutions to a plethora of brands across industries. Confirming the deal, Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360 said,“We are a digital marketing agency, which is rooted in a very solid technological foundation. We believe client-agency partnership of the future will not just be a story of integrating communication and customer touch-points, but also in seamlessly integrating marketing with the client’s technology infrastructure. This is what is going to make insights more meaningful and actionable. This is a common vision we share with Hakuhodo.”

Name: AdGlobal360 India Pvt. Ltd.

Headquarters: Gurgaon, India

Established: 2009

Founder & Chairman: Mandeep Singh

Founder & CEO: Rakesh Yadav

Employees: 460

Business: Full Service MarTech Company

Website: https://www.adglobal360.com/



About Hakuhodo



Founded in 1895, Hakuhodo Inc. is an integrated advertising and communication agency headquartered in Japan. It is the core agency of Hakuhodo DY Group, the world’s seventh largest agency company according to Advertising Age’s “Agency Report 2016.” Hakuhodo has offices in 17 countries and regions, and over 3,000 employees working in Japan and over 2,500 overseas. Hakuhodo is strengthening its structure in emerging countries, particularly those in Asia, as it prepares to further expand its business across the region.

Sei-katsu-sha insight is the foundation for Hakuhodo’s thinking, planning, and brand building. It reminds us that consumers are more than shoppers performing an economic function. They have heartbeats. They are individuals with distinct lifestyles. Hakuhodo introduced this term in the 1980s to emphasize its commitment to a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective on consumers’ lives.

Renowned for its creativity, Hakuhodo has twice won the Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

International Festival of Creativity, and was the only agency headquartered in Asia to be

awarded a Special Lion commemorating Cannes Lions’ 50th anniversary in 2003.

Website: https://www.hakuhodo-global.com/