President Ram Nath Kovind invites diaspora in Croatia to invest in India

President Ram Nath Kovind invited the diaspora in Croatia to invest in India and be a part of the country's transformational journey. Kovind, the first-ever Indian head of state to visit the country, arrived here on Tuesday along with his wife Savita Kovind on the first leg of his three-nation visit.

Speaking at an event here, Kovind told the diaspora: "The Indian economy is today an important engine of global growth. It is the fastest growing major economy, with robust economic indicators...I would, therefore encourage you to visit India, and experience the transformative changes happening."

Noting that initiatives like 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Start-up India' provide new business prospects, he said India and Croatia are keen to deepen their relations, particularly on the economic side.

"A good foundation has already been laid, with investments by both sides. There is good potential to strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation. Your support to explore new areas of collaboration would be invaluable," the President said.

Kovind said Croatia has had affinity with India for centuries and has made an outstanding contribution to the promotion of Indian languages, philosophy, history and culture.

"Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore visited here in 1926, and influenced many Croatian poets and writers. The Indology Department of Zagreb University has made an outstanding contribution to the study and promotion of Indian languages, philosophy, history and culture in Croatia. I am impressed to know that it regularly organizes conferences on Vedas and Puranas," he said.