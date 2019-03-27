App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind invites diaspora in Croatia to invest in India

Speaking at an event here, Kovind told the diaspora: "The Indian economy is today an important engine of global growth. It is the fastest growing major economy, with robust economic indicators...I would, therefore encourage you to visit India, and experience the transformative changes happening."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Ram Nath Kovind invited the diaspora in Croatia to invest in India and be a part of the country's transformational journey. Kovind, the first-ever Indian head of state to visit the country, arrived here on Tuesday along with his wife Savita Kovind on the first leg of his three-nation visit.

Speaking at an event here, Kovind told the diaspora: "The Indian economy is today an important engine of global growth. It is the fastest growing major economy, with robust economic indicators...I would, therefore encourage you to visit India, and experience the transformative changes happening."

Noting that initiatives like 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Start-up India' provide new business prospects, he said India and Croatia are keen to deepen their relations, particularly on the economic side.

"A good foundation has already been laid, with investments by both sides. There is good potential to strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation. Your support to explore new areas of collaboration would be invaluable," the President said.

related news

Kovind said Croatia has had affinity with India for centuries and has made an outstanding contribution to the promotion of Indian languages, philosophy, history and culture.

"Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore visited here in 1926, and influenced many Croatian poets and writers. The Indology Department of Zagreb University has made an outstanding contribution to the study and promotion of Indian languages, philosophy, history and culture in Croatia. I am impressed to know that it regularly organizes conferences on Vedas and Puranas," he said.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Business #Companies #Croatia #India #Ram Nath Kovind

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty above 11, ...

Nifty Bank hits record high of 30,000; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank lead

Alkem Labs a good buying opportunity, says Motilal Oswal

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playin ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Dominant Chennai Super Kings snuff out Delhi Capi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.