President Murmu launches Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata

The recently christened Vindhyagiri is a symbol of India's resolve to honour its historic naval legacy. (Image: PTI)

On August 17, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated India's newest warship, the INS Vindhyagiri, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) facility in Kolkata.

The cutting-edge ship will be equipped with the newest technology and put through rigorous testing before being sent to the Indian Navy for commissioning.

"I am happy to be here at the launch of (INS) Vindhyagiri. This event marks a move forward in enhancing India's maritime capabilities," said President Murmu at the launch of INS Vindhyagiri.

A GRSE spokesman described the P17A ships as guided missile frigates that are each 149 metres long, weigh about 6,670 tonnes, and travel at a speed of 28 knots.

These warships are upgrades to the Project 17 Shivalik class frigates with increased stealth features, cutting-edge armaments, sensors, and platform management systems that can neutralise threats in all three dimensions—air, surface, and subsurface, according to the defence ministry.

The third ship being constructed by GRSE for the Indian Navy is called Vindhyagiri. Between 2019 and 2022, the project's first five ships were launched.

Shipbuilding stocks are skyrocketing despite sluggish momentum in Indian markets amid negative global cues. Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) surged 32.88 percent in the past three trading sessions after the company announced its Q1 results.