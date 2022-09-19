English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    President Murmu approves appointment of new directors at 8 IITs: Education ministry

    Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    IIT - Delhi

    IIT - Delhi

    President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of new directors to eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to the education ministry.

    Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

    While Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad, the institute's current director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as Director of IIT Goa. Others appointed for the top posts include -- KN Satyanarayana (IIT Tirupati), Rajiv Prakash (IIT Bhilai), Rajat Moona (IIT Gandhinagar) and Manoj Singh Gaur (IIT Jammu).
    PTI
    Tags: #approved #directors #Droupadi Murmu #IIT
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.