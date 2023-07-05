Premji Invest leads Rs 270 crore round in jewellery brand Giva

Startup funding

Premji Invest has led a Rs 200 crore funding round in Giva, a silver jewellery brand. The company’s Series B round also saw participation from existing investors like Aditya Birla Ventures, Alteria Capital and A91 Partners, the company said on July 5.

The fundraise comes at a time when several online-only direct to consumer (D2C) startups are looking for additional capital as they prepare to increase their offline presence and strengthen their omnichannel strategy as demand slows.

Over and above the Rs 200 crore that Giva raised in primary capital, there was also secondary sales transaction where shares worth Rs 70 crore changed hands providing a partial exit to some of the company’s early investors.

Giva, however, did not disclose names of which investors made an exit and at what returns.

Kunal Shah is among the company’s notable angel investors. Before the current round, Giva had raised over $17 million from IQ Capital, AngelList, India Quotient, Titan Capital and several others, according to data available on Tracxn, which showed Giva was valued at $133 million.

“We look forward to leveraging Premji Invest’s playbook on omnichannel across several consumer brands and retail businesses to strengthen our leadership position and establish our pan India presence,” said Ishendra Agarwal, founder and CEO, Giva, who added that his company plans to increase its retail store count from 50 stores over the coming years.

Giva competes with several new-age companies like Accel-backed BlueStone in the silver jewellery market which is a $4 billion opportunity in India with the organized market share at less than 7 percent, according to Varun Khandelwal, Principal – Investments, Premji Invest.

“We are excited to partner with GIVA in its next growth phase and help build a leader in the space with a truly omnichannel play,” Khandelwal said.