Premium segment helps offset inflation, but we're circumspect on price hike: HUL chief Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever is highly circumspect of looking at price hikes as the only lever to counter inflation. In conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, HUL managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Mehta says the company is looking to optimise costs, and improve productivity, as it tries to offset the impact of inflation. Mehta says that price hikes have helped protect the value growth, but volume growth has a factor of concern as inflation continues to bite.

Here's an excerpt of the conversation:

Shireen Bhan: The stock is up 17 percent in July. It's up 38 percent from its 52-week low and 9 percent away from its 52-week high. The street clearly believes that the worst is behind the company, but the management commentary is a little more circumspect. Are you balancing and managing expectations along the lines of what Infosys has always done which is under promise and over deliver or you still do not have clarity on the demand recovery that you see?

Sanjiv Mehta: As far as the situation on the ground is concerned, like I said during the earnings call that the volumes are in negative and the volumes in a country like India are really the determinant of the underlying demand. The value growth is positive because of the price increases, because of the rise in commodity price has taken place. But, the good bit or the green chutes which I may look at is that the value growth though negative, hasn't significantly worsened in the last three months as compared to the mat period.

This is, I think, kudos to the government from the fiscal policy perspective as well as the monetary policy perspective because there's been no knee-jerk reaction, it has been a very measured way. I still believe that if we play our cards well, we should, as IMF predicts, come out of this crisis as perhaps one of the fastest-growing large economies.

Shireen Bhan: You said volume growth gives you optimism because you haven't actually seen a deterioration in the last three months. But what can the outlook then be in terms of volume growth? If I take a look at the historical numbers, it is Q4 of FY21 volume growth of 16 percent versus Q1 of FY23 volume growth of 6 percent. Do you believe a single-digit volume growth is here to stay at least as far as the near future is concerned? Perhaps even in the medium term, when do you anticipate going back to double digit volume growths and what could be the triggers to drive that?

Sanjiv Mehta: As a market, for the time being if we keep HUL aside, if the market was growing at a high single-digit volume, it would be a fabulous picture. Because volume growths in many ways mimic the GDP growth, because volume growth is real growth. If the volume growth is in high single digits, then you take into account the price growth, then you are talking about a nominal growth of the industry in double digits which is the kind of growth that all of us are seeking - both from the economy as well as the FMCG.

So, that would be an absolutely great picture too. Look at the situation now. The headline numbers are still good. We are talking about headline numbers of about 7 percent in the last three months and if you take -5 percent of volume growth, then we are talking about a price growth of about 12 percent in the industry. This is very similar to the kind of price growth we have seen in the June quarter.

One must understand that inflation impacts the wallets of the poor people much more. People have more disposable income and what people do is focus on the essentials and the prices go up, they do not really have the capacity to increase the volume so they spend perhaps the same amount of money, albeit more but then they reduce the consumption and that is what is getting reflected in the volume growth. So, from our perspective, some of the commodities we are starting to see, are cooling off. Though they are still higher than the median for the last decade but if they continue on this trend and some more stimulus on the cooling of the global inflation takes place, for instance, if the Ukraine-Russia war comes to an end, then there would be very clearly a move towards the inflation cooling. Once the inflation starts cooling off and we continue to grow our economy at 6-7 percent level, then I see no reason why the volume growth won't come back.

Shireen Bhan: Several things that you spoke of, many of those are not in your control. What happens as far as farm incomes is concerned, Russia-Ukraine commodity inflation that is not in your control. What is in your control is what you can perhaps do as far as pricing and as far as sizes are concerned. What can we now expect both in terms of pack sizes as well as pricing. Price hikes have already been baked in, do you anticipate at least a pause for now given the fact that as you pointed out that in some commodities there seems to be a tapering? Or do you believe you will need to do more on pricing? And what can we expect in terms of pack sizes as well to mitigate the risks of inflation?

Sanjiv Mehta: Firstly, very important thing is that in a large company like ours, we are not insinuated from the macro. Having said that, let me talk about what are the imperatives for us as a company when the situation is as it is with a high degree of inflation. There are two critical imperatives. One is how do we ensure that a consumer franchise does not reduce albeit we increase our consumer franchise and the best way to reflect this is increase in volume and value share. The second imperative for us is how do we ensure that a business model remain intact. What I mean by business model is yes we won't be able to have a 25 per cent EBIDTA but certainly the dip in the margins remains contained and if I were to look at how we have navigated the storm in the last several quarters, I think on both these measure we have done recently good. We have gained our volume and value shares and we have protected, to a large extent, our business model.

Now what I was talking about earlier and I'd like to dwell a bit more on that if we were to de-average and look at the volume growth situation, there are some things that clearly standout. One is, urban is now growing faster than rural.

The second important bit is, nothing of these bits are surprising, modern trade is growing faster than general trade and large packs are growing faster than small packs. What we try to do is, since we are not the company that only caters to the top end of the pyramid only, we ensure that we straddle the price benefit pyramid so we try to protect the price point as far as possible.

The second thing what we do is we look at all lines of cost and we have a great history of enhancing productivity and we press the pedal even harder when it comes to enhancing productivity so that also gives us a fuel to ensure that we remain very circumspect when it come to taking price increases. For instance, if we look at the June quarter, the total net material inflation went up by 20 per cent, where as our price growth was only 12 per cent.

This has been possible by enhancing the productivity of all line and taking a minimal hit on our bottom line on the ebidta margins so to protect the model and at the same time ensuring that we protect the sanctity of the price point packs, adjust the volumes a bit but we must understand that the room to adjust the volumes on price point packs is also very limited because if you cross a certain threshold, the efficacy of the product goes down then the consumers won't buy that product.