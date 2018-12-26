Premium of non-life insurers rises 27% to Rs 12,551 cr in November

The total premium collected by non-life insurance companies rose 26.5 percent to Rs 12,551.26 crore in November 2018, according to IRDAI data.

The 33 companies in the non-life insurance business garnered gross direct premium of Rs 9,921.21 crore in the same month a year ago.

Of these, 25 general insurance companies wrote gross direct premium of Rs 11,498.11 crore, up 26.4 percent from November 2017.

Six standalone private health insurers registered a jump of 48 percent in their premium income at Rs 903.06 crore last month.

As per the data, two specialised PSU insurers --Agricultural Insurance Company of India and Export Credit Guaranteed Corporation of India -- reported a combined premium of Rs 150.09 crore, down 29.7 percent from the year-ago period.

Cumulatively, gross premium of all the companies during April-November rose 13.24 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.09 lakh crore, the data by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed.

The gross premium in the same period last year stood at Rs 96,010.66 crore.