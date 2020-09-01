Premium bottled water firms turn to retail market as limited operations in aviation, hospitality sectors dent sales

Companies making premium bottled water like Blue Pine, GC Natural Spring Water, Perrier and Aava Alkaline are forced to revisit their business strategies as restaurants and five-star hotels are still shut due to COVID-19 lockdown, which began from March 22, 2020.

Limited flight operations, too, have hit them.

Most companies have witnessed a drop in sales volume by almost 40 percent. To recoup losses, they are now turning to e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

Types of bottled water

The bottled water industry is divided into three segments -- regular bottled water, natural mineral water, and sparkling water or carbonated water.

In India, brands that sell regular drinking water are Bisleri, Aquafina, Kinley, among others.

The price of premium bottled water starts from Rs 60 per litre, and goes up to Rs 500 per litre.

Premium bottled water is expensive as it has special properties or have high mineral content. Most of these bottles are available in 250 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 5 litres and 20 litres.

Change of strategy helps

Behram Mehta, Managing Director, Aava Natural Mineral Water, which sells premium Aava Alkaline Water said that volumes have earlier come down by 35-40 percent. But after tying up with Amazon, the company has seen its volumes double.

A large chunk of business for premium bottled water companies comes from the aviation and hospitality sectors.

“Our business has got affected badly,” Shrikant Hazare, Director, Blue Pine, told Moneycontrol.

“We had to change our business strategy and we have tied up with Food Hall and other mom-and-pop stores,” Hazare added.

Akhil Mittal, Owner, GC Beverages, which sells GC Spring Water, says the company has witnessed almost 35 percent drop in volumes.

Perrier, which sells carbonated water, is also relying on an e-commerce platform for selling its products.

“Currently, the industry is extremely volatile. Most hotels, restaurants and cafes are going through a tough time. Bars are also shut. Hence, we are highly dependent on e-commerce and retail in the upcoming season,” said Chandni Kholi Dhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Hindustan Liquids, which sells water under the Perrier brand.

Home consumption

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned people health-conscious, and they prefer mineral water. Customers are largely buying water in bulk.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned with improving immune function and a very large percent are inclined towards purchasing beverages and food with immune-health benefits. Post-COVID, this trend has only increased. So, the focus is shifting towards quality rather than quantity,” said Dhall

“A trend that we have been witnessing is that people now prefer to order bulk packs for entertainment and consumption at home,” he said.

Mittal of GC Natural Spring added that for home consumption, customers are preferring 20- litre bulk bottles.