English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Preferred sellers are given priority on online marketplaces: CCI tells Karnataka HC

The arguments by the competition watchdog come at a crucial time for the booming e-commerce industry, as the government is expected to unveil a draft policy in days.

Priyanka Sahay
March 18, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 18 told the Karnataka High Court that online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon give priority to their preferred sellers, to the detriment of other sellers on the platform, who are pushed down in the search results. The arguments by the competition watchdog come at a crucial time for the booming e-commerce industry, as the government is expected to unveil a draft policy in days.

Appearing for CCI,  Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan informed the court about the allegations against Amazon and Flipkart including predatory pricing, deep discounts, and private label brands besides the preferred seller model. She also apprised the court of exclusive tie-ups being run by marketplaces to sell smartphones, which she argued is violative of Section 19 (3) of Competition Act.

Press Note 2 also bars marketplaces from engaging in exclusive tie-ups and impacting the price of goods directly or indirectly.

The submission was made during the hearing that seeks to challenge a CCI order that sought an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart last year. Both Amazon and Flipkart have made submissions challenging the CCI's orders.

Last month, Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon, said that the allegation that Amazon had preferred sellers was completely incorrect. He stressed that there was no direct relation between Amazon and any of its sellers, such as Cloudtail and Appario.

Close

Related stories

Last week, the government had an inter-ministerial meeting on a draft e-commerce policy, which included a clause that e-commerce companies should not use technology to the advantage of their preferred vendors.

As per the unofficial copy of the draft policy, e-commerce operators shall ensure that the algorithms used are not biased and that no discrimination due to digitally induced biases is prevalent.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Amazon #CCI #e-tailers #Flipkart
first published: Mar 18, 2021 05:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.