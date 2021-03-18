Preferred sellers are given priority on online marketplaces: CCI tells Karnataka HC

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 18 told the Karnataka High Court that online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon give priority to their preferred sellers, to the detriment of other sellers on the platform, who are pushed down in the search results. The arguments by the competition watchdog come at a crucial time for the booming e-commerce industry, as the government is expected to unveil a draft policy in days.

Appearing for CCI, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan informed the court about the allegations against Amazon and Flipkart including predatory pricing, deep discounts, and private label brands besides the preferred seller model. She also apprised the court of exclusive tie-ups being run by marketplaces to sell smartphones, which she argued is violative of Section 19 (3) of Competition Act.

Press Note 2 also bars marketplaces from engaging in exclusive tie-ups and impacting the price of goods directly or indirectly.

The submission was made during the hearing that seeks to challenge a CCI order that sought an investigation into alleged anti-competitive practices by Amazon and Flipkart last year. Both Amazon and Flipkart have made submissions challenging the CCI's orders.

Last month, Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon, said that the allegation that Amazon had preferred sellers was completely incorrect. He stressed that there was no direct relation between Amazon and any of its sellers, such as Cloudtail and Appario.

Last week, the government had an inter-ministerial meeting on a draft e-commerce policy, which included a clause that e-commerce companies should not use technology to the advantage of their preferred vendors.

As per the unofficial copy of the draft policy, e-commerce operators shall ensure that the algorithms used are not biased and that no discrimination due to digitally induced biases is prevalent.