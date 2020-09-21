172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|pre-filled-gst-return-form-soon-gstn-ceo-prakash-kumar-5865981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pre-filled GST return form soon: GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar

GSTN, which handles the IT backbone for Goods and Services Tax (GST) has already started providing tax liability data based on sales return GSTR-1 of the taxpayer to be used in his tax payment form GSTR-3B in pdf form.

PTI

GST-registered businesses will soon get pre-filled Return form, GSTR-3B, GST Network Chief Executive Officer Prakash Kumar said on Monday.

"We are moving towards providing taxpayers with a pre-filled GSTR-3B form so that they can pay their taxes at ease. To start with, an option to edit the form would be provided to allow businesses to make past adjustments etc,” Kumar told PTI.

It is also providing taxpayers auto-generated invoice-wise input tax credit (ITC) statements based on information furnished by the suppliers of the taxpayer.

Kumar said this essentially means that the taxpayer can know how much ITC is available for the month.

Currently, the liability and ITC are being provided as separate pdf documents.

After two months, these two sets of data will automatically start flowing in GSTR-3B return, Kumar added.

This is the first step towards connecting GSTR-1 which has business-to-business (B2B) invoice data along with data on exports, business-to-consumer (B2C) supplies etc and GSTR-3B, he said.

The move is expected to ease taxpayer hassle of copy-pasting various numbers from sales return form GSTR-1 to GSTR-3B.

"These functionalities have been done for monthly filers of GSTR-1 and functionality for quarterly filers will be introduced in due course,” Kumar said.

GSTN has over 1.26 crore registered taxpayers, out of which 1.07 crore are required to file GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B. Of the, 1.07 crore taxpayers, around 58 lakh file GSTR-1 on monthly basis, whereas remaining file at quarterly frequency.

However, all 1.07 crore taxpayers has to file a monthly tax return, GSTR-3B.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:45 pm

