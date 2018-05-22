App
May 22, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pravin Agrawal appointed BHEL director

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said Pravin L Agrawal has been appointed as part-time official director on its board. An Indian Forest Service officer, Agrawal is presently joint secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, BHEL said in a statement.

Agrawal, 49, is a Commonwealth scholar and holds post-graduate degrees in sustainable development, public policy and management from different global universities. He has varied experience in public policy and governance issues, it added.

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #Pravin Agrawal

