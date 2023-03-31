English
    Praveer Sinha reappointed Tata Power CEO & MD for 4 more years

    PTI
    March 31, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power

    Tata Power on Thursday said it has re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director. His present tenure as a CEO and MD is scheduled to conclude on April 30, 2023.

    His re-appointment to the top post is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, subject to the approval of the members of the company, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

    "Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board, at its meeting held on March 30, 2023, approved the re-appointment of Praveer Sinha as the CEO & MD of the company," it added.

    "Under his current leadership, Tata Power is at the forefront of transforming itself from a century-old power utility company into a new-aged sustainable, technology-oriented and customer-centric green energy solutions company," the company said.

    A PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Sinha is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA.

