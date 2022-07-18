Pratt & Whitney to establish engineering centre in Bengaluru

Pratt and Whitney to open India Engineering Centre in 2023

Aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney will establish an India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka to provide contract engineering services, along with the company’s existing India Capability Center (ICC).

The P&W IEC centre will employ 500 engineers and professionals when it is fully staffed, and is expected to commence operations in January 2023. It has already begun recruiting its first tranche of engineers and professionals.

The IEC will be a part of P&W’s integrated global engineering operations, and work with centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland.

In a statement, Geoff Hunt, the company’s Vice-President, Engineering, said it's a first-of-its-kind investment for the company in India.

“The IEC will help Pratt & Whitney leverage the engineering skills our future Indian workforce will deliver, as Pratt & Whitney continues to advance the world’s only fielded geared turbofan and develop sustainable propulsion for the next generation of propulsion,” he said.

The company’s ICC was established this year, and employs nearly 200 people. It was established this year as part of United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL).

“Pratt & Whitney’s growth in the country represents our strong ties and deep respect for the skills India offers, skills needed for the future of aviation,” said Ashmita Sethi, managing director of UTCIPL.

Other investments of P&W in India include its Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and an R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.