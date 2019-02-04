App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pratt & Whitney engine woes: IndiGo grounds A320 neo plane in Lucknow

P&W engine-powered A320 neos have been grappling with problems and aviation regulator DGCA has issued various directives to address these issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo has grounded an A320 neo aircraft at Lucknow due to problem in the Pratt & Whitney engine, according to a source.

The aircraft has been grounded for maintenance since January 31.

P&W engine-powered A320 neos have been grappling with problems and aviation regulator DGCA has issued various directives to address these issues.

An IndiGo spokesperson Sunday said flight 6E-447 which was scheduled to operate on the Lucknow-Delhi route on January 31 was grounded as a precautionary measure.

A source said the flight was to be operated with an A320 neo plane. "After taxi out the pilot noticed an error in the engine parameter. As a caution, he returned the aircraft to the bay," an airline spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that after the inspection of the aircraft engine by the airline's technical team, the aircraft was grounded for further maintenance and engine would be changed.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 05:15 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Interglobe Aviation #Pratt & Whitney #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.