Pratt & Whitney aims to supply 20-25 engines every month to India for next three months: Sources

IndiGo is one of Airbus biggest customers

Top officials of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) have assured officials from IndiGo and Go First that they will aim to supply around 20-25 engines every month from December for the next three months, sources aware of the ongoing discussion told Moneycontrol.

"Pratt & Whitney has come up with a three-month action plan with Indian airlines in order to address the issue of grounded aircraft," a senior official close to the engine-maker, said.

Another official aware of P&W’s plans said that the company was aiming to clear its backlog of engine deliveries by the end of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March).

According to a Go First official, the airline expects delivery of up to 16 engines by the end of November.

Rick Deurloo, President of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, had in April, said the engine-maker is about 70 engines behind its previous delivery plan.

In India, more than 50 aircraft of Go First and IndiGo have been grounded due to a lack of engines and spare parts.

P&W provides engines to around 200 Airbus A320Neo flown by Go First and IndiGo.

Its engines also power turboprop aircraft, such as ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400 flown by Alliance Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

P&W did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

Last month, senior executives from P&W, including president Shane Eddy and Rick Deurloo met with senior officials from Go First and IndiGo to discuss efforts being made by the company to resolve engine supply issues in India.

The executives had said P&W is aggressively working on a resolution plan to address the supply chain disruption and would be in much better shape by the end of the year.

Several reports last month have highlighted the problems faced by Go First and IndiGo due to grounded aircraft.

IndiGo has gone down the leasing route to meet demand, while Go First is struggling to meet capacity and maintain its schedule.

P&W is one of the few engine makers dominating the aviation market. The other two are General Electric and Rolls-Royce.

Aircraft-makers can choose to offer different engine options for their aircraft, and airlines are often faced with choosing which engines to go with.