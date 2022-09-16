Pralay Mondal named as new MD & CEO of CSB Bank

live bse live

Kerala-based CSB Bank on September 16 announced the appointment of Pralay Mondal as new Managing Director and CEO of the bank.

Pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on the same day, has approved the appointment Mondal as the MD & CEO of the Bank, it said in a press release.

Mondal's appointment is for a period of three years from September 15, 2022 up to September 14, 2025 in line with the approval of RBI, the bank said.

Mondal joined the bank as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) on September 23, 2020 and was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from February 17, 2022.

MC was the first to report on June 17th, 2020 that Pralay Mondal would join CSB Bank and take up a leadership role at the firm following a transition period

During his stint, Mondal held the position of interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank with effect from April 1, 2022 till date, in the absence of regular Managing Director & CEO in the Bank.

Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was Executive Director & Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank. Mondal has around 30 years of banking experience across multiple businesses and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology.

Before joining Axis Bank, he was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank, here he was instrumental in setting up the entire retail franchise in that bank.