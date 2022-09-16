English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pralay Mondal named as new MD & CEO of CSB Bank

    Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was Executive Director & Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Kerala-based CSB Bank on September 16 announced the appointment of Pralay Mondal as new Managing Director and CEO of the bank.

    Pursuant to the approval received from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on the same day, has approved the appointment Mondal as the MD & CEO of the Bank, it said in a press release.

    Mondal's appointment is for a period of three years from September 15, 2022 up to September 14, 2025 in line with the approval of RBI, the bank said.

    Mondal joined the bank as President (Retail, SME, Operations and IT) on September 23, 2020 and was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from February 17, 2022.

    MC was the first to report on June 17th, 2020 that Pralay Mondal would join CSB Bank and take up a leadership role at the firm following a transition period

    Close

    Related stories

    During his stint, Mondal held the position of interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank with effect from April 1, 2022 till date, in the absence of regular Managing Director & CEO in the Bank.

    Prior to joining CSB Bank, Mondal was Executive Director & Head of Retail Banking at Axis Bank. Mondal has around 30 years of banking experience across multiple businesses and functions including retail assets, retail liabilities, business banking, products and technology.

    Before joining Axis Bank, he was the Senior Group President and Head of Retail and Business Banking at Yes Bank, here he was instrumental in setting up the entire retail franchise in that bank.

    Prior to that, Mondal had a 12 years stint at HDFC Bank and was earlier associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Wipro InfoTech and Colgate Palmolive.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CSB Bank #Pralay Mondal #RBI
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 12:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.