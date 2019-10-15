Praful Patel says Iqbal Mirchi's family was provided accommodation in Ceejay House on court order

Senior NCP leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel refuted allegations of any links with late gangster Iqbal Mirchi in a press conference on October 15.

Patel said before the redevelopment of Ceejay House, his family was directed to provide alternate accommodation to Hajra Iqbal Memon, the first wife of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, among others, by a Mumbai High Court order.

Thus, under the directive of the Mumbai High Court, Mirchi’s family was handed over two floors in the reconstructed property, measuring about 14,000 square feet.

"All these agreements are on public record," said Patel.

Patel has been summoned on October 18 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a drive that identified Iqbal Mirchi’s properties in India and abroad to the tune of Rs 500 crore, the ED zeroed in on Ceejay House, a 15-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Worli area, which was owned by Mirchi and redeveloped by Patel’s firm Milennium Developers.

Sources in the ED told Moneycontrol that the land, which was previously held under a benami front, was handed over to the Mirchi family, which then went on to launder the money earned during redevelopment.