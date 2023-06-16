PowerWatch | Power demand declines as cyclone Biparjoy triggers heavy rain

The cyclone has caused power outage in more than 1,000 villages in Gujarat and some parts of Rajasthan.

Rains triggered by cyclone Biparjoy in several parts of India kept the country's power demand low. On June 15, India met a peak power demand of 210.9 gigawatts (GW), down from 214.58 GW recorded on June 14.

On June 13, the demand met was 215.35 GW. The demand, which could not be met on these days, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 1,457 megawatts (MW) on June 15, 599 megawatts (MW) on June 14 and 412 MW on June 13.

While power has been cut in more than 1,000 villages in Gujarat and some parts of Rajasthan owing to cyclone Biparjoy, several other parts of the country like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam and West Bengal began facing power cuts due to rotational load shedding.

On June 9, the country witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 GW, surpassing the previous high of 222.92 GW recorded on June 8.

The share of renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and hybrid, in the total energy generation on June 15 was 14.84 percent. The share of RE along with hydropower, nuclear and others was 28.11 percent.

The non-solar or night-time peak power demand also remained as high at 210.82 GW. On June 14, it was 212.43 GW.

Coal stocks continued to be manageable, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 33 had critical stocks as on June 15. Last year, at this time, there were 96-105 such plants. At least, 34.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.