Power Grid to restore damaged transmission line by June 1st week

State-run Power Grid Corporation today said that it will complete the work of restoration of transmission lines damaged due to wind storm by the first week of next month. "Work for restoration of balance 12 nos. of transmission lines is in full swing with mobilisation of 39 nos. of gangs consisting of 1,000+ persons and is expected to be restored by first week of June, 2018," PowerGrid said in a statement.
According to the statement, PowerGrid has restored 54 transmission lines on war footing within 24 to 30 hours which had been damaged in the severe windstorms of speed up to 130 km/hr that hit several parts of India in May 2018 damaging many transmission elements.
About 66 transmission elements including damage of number of sub-station equipments were reported.