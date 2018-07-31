App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

PowerGrid net profit up 9% at Rs 2,240 cr in Apr-Jun qtr

The company's transmission income stood at Rs 6,029.65 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 5,538.85 crore in the same period last fiscal, as per final tariff orders issued by the power regulator CERC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned transmission utility Power Grid Corporation today posted over nine percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,240.54 crore for the first quarter this fiscal on the back of higher revenues. It had reported Rs 2,052.41 crore standalone net profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, total income of the company rose to Rs 8,427.67 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 7,389.83 crore a year ago.

The company's transmission income stood at Rs 6,029.65 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 5,538.85 crore in the same period last fiscal, as per final tariff orders issued by the power regulator CERC.

It has also recognised transmission income of Rs 1,752.04 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 1,278.72 crore a year ago, in respect of transmission assets for which final tariff orders are yet to be issued as per the CERC Tariff Regulations and other orders in similar cases.

The company's revenues from telecom business increased to Rs 191.26 crore in the June quarter from Rs 157.66 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Power Grid Corporation #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.