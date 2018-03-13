PowerGrid inks pact with SBI for Rs 5K cr loan

State-owned Power Grid Corp said today that it has entered into an agreement with State Bank of India for Rs 5,000 crore term loan for meeting its capital expenditure.
In a BSE filing it said the company has entered into a Term Loan facility agreement for Rs 5000 crore with SBI yesterday for meeting "capital expenditure for expansion/ renovation and setting up various undergoing and new transmission and other projects in the company and in identified SPVs/JVs (special purpose vehicles/joint ventures) of the Company".
Power Grid has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore in the next fiscal. Its budgeted capital expenditure for the current fiscal is also Rs 25,000 crore.