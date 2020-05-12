App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power sector banks on credit window to stay afloat, writes to PMO for relief: Report

The Association of Power Producers has requested for a liquidity window for power discoms via the Power Finance Corporation and REC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The power industry has requested the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for a special line of credit (LC) to clear dues owed to power generation companies (gencos) and to pay coal suppliers and railways’ freight bills. This is their second such request.

In a letter to PMO Principal Secretary PK Mishra and Principal Advisor PK Sinha, the Association of Power Producers (APP) has requested for a liquidity window for power distribution companies (discoms) via the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the REC, the Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Stating that the current situation is grim and unsustainable, the association has called for urgent redressal of issues.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The letter noted that as discoms’ revenue has fallen by 80 percent, payments to gencos are also affected. The financial stress on gencos means they are unable to buy coal, pay salaries and LTA charges or clear freight (to Railways) bills.

Once coal stocks are depleted, gencos may have to shut plants till the situation improves.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Since the lockdown is extended till May 17, the revenue figures for May are likely to be worse than April, the letter further noted. Consumption in March fell by 20 percent, which affected revenues for the month negatively by 36.73 percent.

The LC would be a massive relief to the sector’s financial burdens, it stated. Andhra Pradesh is among the states that have joined the chorus for financial relief to the sector.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:21 pm

