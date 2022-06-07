Power producers have started importing coal to boost electricity supply, says Union Minister RK Singh

Power Minister RK Singh on June 7 said electricity generation companies have started the process of importing coal, in order to meet the rising demand for power in the country.
According to the minister, the reserve stock of coal was 24 million tonnes on April 1, which came down to 18.5 million tonnes on May 31.
Singh while speaking at a press conference added that state governments have started importing coal, which has pushed India's reserve stock of coal back up to 20 million tonnes.
He added that Coal India has also increased production.
The Ministry of Power had on May 18 warned that if orders for coal imports are not placed by May 31 and the imported fuel does not start arriving at power plants by June 15, many defaulter gencos will have to increase their imports to the extent of 15 percent.
The minister added that the demand for electricity has risen to nearly 45,000 MW at the moment from 40,000 MW during the same time a year ago.
Energy consumption has increased from 3500 million units daily to 4500 million units today, he noted.
"Power demand has also risen as a total 2.86 crore households which did not have access to power earlier have been electrified," Singh said.
Singh also said that states need to come together and work hand in hand to avoid power outages.