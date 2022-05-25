Power ministry working on scheme to liquidate past dues of discoms

The Ministry of Power on May 25 said it is working on a scheme to liquidate the past dues of electricity distribution companies.

The scheme will allow the discoms to pay dues in up 48 monthly instalments, which can "save around Rs 19,833 crore on late payment surcharge", an official release stated.

According to the government, the discoms owe a cumulative amount of Rs 1,00,018 crore to the power generating companies, as of May 18, 2022. The late payment surcharge (LPSC) on the pending dues is Rs 6,839 crore.

As part of the scheme, the power ministry said a "one-time relaxation" is being considered for all the discoms, wherein "the amount outstanding (includes principal and LPSC) on the date of notification of the scheme will be frozen without further imposition of LPSC".

The liquidation of outstanding dues in a deferred manner without imposition of LPSC will give discoms "time to shore up their finances", the ministry said, adding that at the same time, the generating companies will benefit from "assured monthly payments which otherwise were not forthcoming to them".

However, in case of delay in payment of an instalment by a discom, the late payment charge "shall be payable on the entire outstanding dues which otherwise was exempted", the statement clarified.

The scheme will benefit states who have large outstanding dues, the ministry said, claiming that Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will save "over Rs 4,500 crore each".

Uttar Pradesh will save around Rs 2,500 croere, while states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, and the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will save in the range of Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, it added.

The saving by discoms will ultimately benefit the electricity consumer by "reducing the burden of LPSC in the retail tariff", the ministry further noted.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes