Power Ministry sends Electricity Amendment Bill for inter-ministerial comments: Report

Among other things the Bill allows increased competition and de-licenses power distribution

The Power Ministry has sent its proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for inter-ministerial consultation and to the Law and Justice Ministry for scrutiny, sources told Mint.

The goal is to send the Bill to the Cabinet for approval and then introduced and passed in the current session of Parliament, the report said.

“The amendment has been circulated for inter-ministerial comments," an official told the Mint.

This comes after the Union Budget 2021 announced in February proposed to allow consumers to choose their electricity supplier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that choice should be available to power consumers similar to other retail commodities, it noted.

Accordingly, the Bill allows increased competition and de-licenses power distribution, proposes strengthening the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) and appointing a member with legal background in each electricity regulatory commission, it added.

Further, it fixes penalties for power distribution companies (discoms) that fail to meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs), as required to reduce fossil fuels and achieve target of 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 from current 89.63 GW (49.59 GW under execution and 27.41 GW tendered).

