English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Power Ministry sends Electricity Amendment Bill for inter-ministerial comments: Report

This comes after the Union Budget 2021 announced in February proposed to allow consumers to choose their electricity supplier

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Among other things the Bill allows increased competition and de-licenses power distribution

Among other things the Bill allows increased competition and de-licenses power distribution

The Power Ministry has sent its proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for inter-ministerial consultation and to the Law and Justice Ministry for scrutiny, sources told Mint.

The goal is to send the Bill to the Cabinet for approval and then introduced and passed in the current session of Parliament, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The amendment has been circulated for inter-ministerial comments," an official told the Mint.

This comes after the Union Budget 2021 announced in February proposed to allow consumers to choose their electricity supplier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that choice should be available to power consumers similar to other retail commodities, it noted.

Close

Related stories

Accordingly, the Bill allows increased competition and de-licenses power distribution, proposes strengthening the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) and appointing a member with legal background in each electricity regulatory commission, it added.

Further, it fixes penalties for power distribution companies (discoms) that fail to meet renewable purchase obligations (RPOs), as required to reduce fossil fuels and achieve target of 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 from current 89.63 GW (49.59 GW under execution and 27.41 GW tendered).

The Bill may also “49.59GW capacity under execution,” the report added.

The Power Ministry did not respond to queries, the paper said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #electricity #India
first published: Mar 15, 2021 09:19 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.