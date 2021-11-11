Power Ministry asks states to provide for automatic pass through in tariff change in costs

Source: Shutterstock

The Power Ministry has asked states to provide for automatic pass through in tariff change in costs on account of change-in law or power purchase costs.

"This will result in less working capital requirements by the discoms, leading to less costs of power for the consumers,” the ministry said in a statement dated November 9 that was released on its website on November 11.

Section 62(4) of the Electricity Act provides that tariff or part of any tariff can be amended more frequently than once in any financial year in respect of any changes expressly permitted under the terms of any fuel surcharge formulae as may be specified.

Some states already have a formula for fuel surcharge adjustment used for this purpose, the ministry said. However, this is not an automatic pass through and there remains need for approval of the State Commission.

The present mechanism leads to delays, it added.

The ministry also stated that state government have the powers to give subsidy in consumer tariff, by advance payment of subsidy to distribution companies under Section 65 of the Electricity Act.

The state commissions are requested to place the mechanism in operation with immediate effect, it said.

Along with this, the ministry has asked all stakeholders in the power sector value chain to ensure timely recovery of cost, which involves the cost pass through by generating companies to the distribution companies, or discoms, and from the discoms to the consumer.

"Power sector has been witnessing issues relating to availability of fuel, mainly coal and gas for the power plants. Recently there was a sudden spike in the price of coal and gas in the international markets," it said.

Due to the lack of a mechanism of timely automatic pass through of fuel cost and transportation costs, the generating companies face issues in maintaining fuel stock during such periods. This results in shortage of supply in the grid which may affect the power supply to the consumer, the ministry added.

“Distribution companies face revenue constraints as the corresponding pass through of cost is not done regularly and timely in the retail tariff. Timely collection of revenue from consumer would ensure timely payment by the distribution company to the generating stations and coal companies. This will also help in ensuring availability of supply to meet the expected increase in demand,” it added.

On October 23, the Power Ministry announced new rules

to sustain economic viability of the sector, ease financial stress of various stakeholders and ensure timely recovery of costs involved in electricity generation.

The rules notified by the Ministry of Power under Electricity Act, 2003 are in the interest of the electricity consumers and the stakeholders, it added.

The rules include Electricity (Timely recovery of costs due to Change in Law) Rules, 2021. The other rule is Electricity (Promotion of generation from renewable sources of energy by addressing Must Run and other matters) Rules, 2021.