Power ministry appoints Ashish Upadhyaya as govt nominee director on NTPC board

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said the power ministry has appointed Ashish Upadhyaya as a government nominee director on its board.
The ministry has appointed Upadhyaya, additional secretary and financial advisor in the ministry, as a government nominee director on the board of NTPC till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier, according to a BSE filing.
Upadhyaya joined as a part-time official director on the board of NTPC on Wednesday.
He is a 1989-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Upadhyaya has been working as additional secretary and financial advisor in the power ministry since November 14, 2019. He does not hold any share in NTPC and is not having any inter-se relationship with any of the directors of the company, it added.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:30 pm