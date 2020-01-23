Power ministry appoints Ashish Upadhyaya as govt nominee director on NTPC board

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said the power ministry has appointed Ashish Upadhyaya as a government nominee director on its board.

The ministry has appointed Upadhyaya, additional secretary and financial advisor in the ministry, as a government nominee director on the board of NTPC till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earlier, according to a BSE filing.

Upadhyaya joined as a part-time official director on the board of NTPC on Wednesday.