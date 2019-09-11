Power Mech Projects zooms 10% on Rs 77 cr order win

Shares of Power Mech Projects Limited zoomed over 10 percent intraday on September 11 after the company won orders worth Rs 77 crore.

Power Mech was given orders for construction of C.O.P's, Pit lines, Service building and balance work of between Charlapalli-Ghatkesar station for construction of Parcel shed, Pit wheel lathe shed, F.O.Bs, Station Building, Approach Road, Electrical Sub Station, Bio Toilets shed and Escalator, Lifts among others in connection with Proposed Development of New Coaching Terminal Facilities at Charlapalli station to be completed within 18 months awarded by South Central Railway.

The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.64 times. It was trading with volumes of 3,608 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,030 shares, an increase of 77.70 percent.