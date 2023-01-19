 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power Mech Projects Q3 PAT seen up 76% YoY to Rs 57.9 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jan 19, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 45 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 936.6 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Power Mech Projects: Power Mech Projects bags contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The company has received a Letter of Award worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. This project is received by the company in joint venture with RITES with 49:51 sharing.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CAPITAL GOODS sector. The brokerage house expects Power Mech Projects to report net profit at Rs 57.9 crore up 76% year-on-year (up 32% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 60.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 108.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 19, 2023 05:06 pm