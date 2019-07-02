App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 412 crore

The company said it has also secured a Rs 126.5 crore contract for a project at Vijaynagar, Bellary, Karnataka which is scheduled to be completed within a period of 12 months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Power Mech Projects on July 2 said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 412 crore in the domestic market.

The company has received letter of intent/work order for civil, structural and architectural works for main plant area at 1x660 mega watt (MW) Bhusawal Thermal Power Station, Maharashtra for around Rs 285.50 crore to be completed within a period of 40 months, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said it has also secured a Rs 126.5 crore contract for a project at Vijaynagar, Bellary, Karnataka which is scheduled to be completed within a period of 12 months.

Shares of Power Mech Projects were trading 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,013.95 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Business #India

