Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,311.70 crore

In a regulatory filing, Power Mech Projects said it has received letter of intent/L1 intimation for work worth Rs 1,311.70 crore.

PTI
 
 
Engineering and construction firm Power Mech Projects on Thursday said it has bagged multiple orders totalling Rs 1,311.70 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Power Mech Projects said it has received letter of intent/L1 intimation for work worth Rs 1,311.70 crore.

Power Mech Projects said its joint venture firm has received an order worth Rs 555.13 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This is a 60:40 JV between Power Mech and SRC.

The company said another joint venture also received an order worth Rs 446.40 crore from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

This JV between Power Mech and SRC Infra in 74:26 ratio, the company added.

The company also bagged other smaller orders, it said.

Shares of Power Mech Products were trading 6.36 percent higher at Rs 461.50 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies

