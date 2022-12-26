English
    Power Mech gets orders over Rs 1,034 crore from Adani Group, others

    The order from the Adani Group is of Rs 608 crore, Power Merch says

    PTI
    December 26, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    (representative image)

    Power Mech Projects (Power Mech) on Monday said it has bagged three projects, including one from the Adani Group, totalling Rs 1,034.13 crore.

    In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received service order/letters of award (LOA) worth Rs 1,034.13 crore.

    A service order for execution of retrofitting of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system is from the Adani Group for its thermal power plants located at Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raigarh and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Power Mech said.

    The order from the Adani Group is of Rs 608 crore, it said.

    Another order of Rs 306.60 crore is for setting up of a wagon repair workshop at Kazipet, Telangana. This project has been awarded to Power Mech-Taikisha, its joint venture company with Taikisha Engineering India Private Limited.

    The third project of Rs 119.53 crore is for providing technical expert, rotary technicians operation and maintenance services at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, Lagos, Nigeria.

    The contract period of this work is 24 months, Power Mech said.
