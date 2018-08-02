Power Grid setting up 5 MWp rooftop solar projects

Power Grid Corporation of India today said it is establishing 5 MWp rooftop solar PV systems at more than 50 premises of the company across the country.

Presently, more than 500 kWp solar PV systems are operational at its various establishments, a company statement said.

According to Power Grid, another 140 kWp is expected to be commissioned in townships at Sectors 43 and 46, Gurugram (Haryana) before Independence Day. Such installations shall facilitate meeting energy requirement of 7-8 million units (MUs) per annum.

This is one of the endeavours of Power Grid towards becoming a net zero energy company, it added.