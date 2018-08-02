App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Grid setting up 5 MWp rooftop solar projects

According to Power Grid, another 140 kWp is expected to be commissioned in townships at Sectors 43 and 46, Gurugram (Haryana) before Independence Day. Such installations shall facilitate meeting energy requirement of 7-8 million units (MUs) per annum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Power Grid Corporation of India today said it is establishing 5 MWp rooftop solar PV systems at more than 50 premises of the company across the country.

Presently, more than 500 kWp solar PV systems are operational at its various establishments, a company statement said.

According to Power Grid, another 140 kWp is expected to be commissioned in townships at Sectors 43 and 46, Gurugram (Haryana) before Independence Day. Such installations shall facilitate meeting energy requirement of 7-8 million units (MUs) per annum.

This is one of the endeavours of Power Grid towards becoming a net zero energy company, it added.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:15 pm

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.