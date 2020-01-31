App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:24 PM IST

Power Grid Q3 net up 14% at Rs 2,672cr

The company consolidated net profit was Rs 2,345.97 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

PTI
 
 
State-run Power Grid Corporation on January 31 posted nearly 14 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,672.03 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly driven by higher revenues.

According to statement total income of the company rose to Rs 9,541.13 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 8,878.73 crore a year ago.

The company's consolidated net profit in April-December this fiscal also rose to Rs 7,745.93 crore from Rs 6,972.09 crore a year ago.

Its net profit was Rs 10,033.52 crore in 2018-19.

Total income of the firm also increased to Rs 28,163.31 crore in first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 25,973.41 crore year ago.

During 2018-19, total income of the firm stood at Rs 35,661.32 crore.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Business #Power Grid Corporation #Results

