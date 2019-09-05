Power Grid declares total dividend of Rs 4,357.92 cr for 2018-19

State-owned utility Power Grid Corporation on September 5 announced final dividend of Rs 1,307.90 crore in addition to Rs 3,050.02 crore interim dividend for 2018-19, taking the total payout to Rs 4,357.92 crore.

An RTGS (real time gross settlement) advice of Rs 698.81 crore towards final dividend (of government's share) for 2018-19 was handed over by Power Grid CMD K Sreekant to Power Minister R K Singh on September 5, a company statement said.

Power Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg was also present at the event.

In addition to this, an interim dividend of Rs 1,629.62 crore (government's share) was earlier paid to the Ministry of Power for 2018-19, the company added.

The total dividend of Rs 4,357.92 crore was declared by Power Grid is 83.30 percent of paid-up share capital as against last year's total dividend of Rs 2,746.59 crore - 52.50 percent of paid-up share capital.

The dividend amount of Rs 4,357.92 crore is about 43.85 percent of the profit after tax of Rs 9,938.55 crore in the fiscal. The company has been consistently paying dividend since 1993-94.