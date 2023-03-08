English
    Power Grid Corp board approves investments of about Rs 4,071 crore

    "Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 6th March 2023, have accorded investment approvals," a BSE filing said.

    PTI
    March 08, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    State-owned Power Grid Corporation's board has approved investments of nearly Rs 4,071 crore for two transmission projects in the country.

    The board has approved the transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/ Solar Energy Zone (AP) -- Part-A & Part-B -- at an estimated cost of Rs 3,546.94 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2024.

    It has also approved the Eastern Region Expansion Scheme-XXIX (ERES-XXIX) at an estimated cost of Rs 524.04 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by November 2025.

    PTI
    first published: Mar 8, 2023 08:41 am