English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Power Grid acquires 74% stake of Jaiprakash Power Ventures for Rs 351.64 cr

After the acquisition, JPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corp Ltd, a regulatory filing said.

PTI
March 19, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
Representative picture.

Representative picture.

The Power Grid Corporation of India signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited on March 19 to acquire 74 percent shareholding of JVPL in Jaypee PowerGrid Limited (JPL) for Rs 351.64 crores.

The board of Power Grid Corporation of India had approved the acquisition on February 11, 2021.

After the acquisition, JPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corp Ltd, a regulatory filing said.

JPL-JV has developed a 214 km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from Karcham-Wangtoo project in Himachal Pradesh.

The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Close
PGCI was established by the Centre as the central transmission utility of India. As of December 31, 2020, the Government of India owned 51.34 percent stake in the company.
PTI
TAGS: #Jaypee Powergrid #Power Grid Corp of India
first published: Mar 19, 2021 10:06 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.