Power giant NTPC will turn to nuclear in climate goal chase

Bloomberg
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

The state-run company aims to install 20 to 30 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040, according to a person familiar with the plans, who requested anonymity to discuss the private proposals and said the target remains tentative. India currently has 22 operational reactors with about 6.8 gigawatts of capacity.

NTPC Ltd., India’s top power producer, is planning to build a massive nuclear fleet that’ll aid the nation’s push to shift away from coal and curb emissions to hit net-zero by 2070.

New Delhi-based NTPC is considering deploying small-scale modular reactors, known as SMRs, as part of the strategy, according to multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans. The producer has an overall power fleet of 70 gigawatts, of which more than 80% is coal-fired.

The company will also keep pursuing larger projects in a joint venture with state-run Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. — which currently operates all of India’s atomic generation capacity — the people said. NTPC has assembled a 15-member team in Mumbai to drive its nuclear ambitions, according to one of the people.

NTPC and Nuclear Power Corp. didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.