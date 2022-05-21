English
    Power generation doubles in May on imported coal blending

    Power generation per day from coal blending in DCB plants more than doubled from 66 MU to 143 MU while generation from imported coal-based plants rose from 145 MU to 160 MU.

    PTI
    May 21, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

    Power generation by domestic coal-based plants that blended imported dry fuel has more than doubled to 143 million units (MU) per day in May compared to 66 MU in the same month a year ago, according to official data.

    Several measures taken by the Ministry of Power in recent past have ensured increased power generation in domestic coal-based (DCB) plants as well as (imported coal-based) ICB plants.

    The data showed that power generation per day during May 2022 increased as compared to May 2021. Power generation per day from coal blending in DCB plants more than doubled from 66 MU to 143 MU while generation from imported coal-based plants rose from 145 MU to 160 MU.

    Total power generation per day through imported coal during May 2022 increased to 303 MU as compared to 211 MU in May 2021. Power generated per day from domestic coal has risen from 2,465 MU to 3,244 MU. The Power Ministry has taken various steps recently to operationalise the non-operational power plants specially ICB plants.

    Efforts are also being made to supplement the domestic coal supply. Regular meetings and discussions are being held with states, Gencos and IPPs to track the progress of coal stocks, transportation and import of coal. The inter-ministerial discussions and deliberations with stakeholders are being constantly undertaken to remove bottlenecks in the functioning of the power plants and to take care of other operational issues.



    Tags: #coal-based plants #domestic coal #Ministry of Power #Power generation
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:53 pm
