App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power gencos outstanding dues on discoms jumps 63% to nearly Rs 39K crore in March

According to PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies owed a total of Rs 23,699 crore to power generation companies in March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The outstanding dues of power producers on distribution utilities soared by 63 percent to Rs 38,696 crore in March 2019 compared to the same month year ago, reflecting stress in the sector.

According to PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies owed a total of Rs 23,699 crore to power generation companies in March 2018.

The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.

In March this year, total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 24,689 crore against Rs 15,585 crore in the same month in 2018.

related news

Power producers give 60 days time to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that the outstanding becomes overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most of the cases.

However, the data on the portal indicates that the outstanding, as well as overdue amount, have decreased over the preceding month. In February 2019, the total outstanding on discoms was Rs 41,281 crore while the total overdue amount was Rs 25,532 crore.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir account for the major portion of dues to power generating companies, taking a longer duration of up to 667 days to make payments, the portal showed.

Bihar and Rajasthan top the list with 667 days to make payments, followed by Andhra Pradesh (665 days), Haryana (665) days), Madhya Pradesh (652 days), Telangana (645 days) Karnataka (639 days), Tamil Nadu (638 days) and Jammu & Kashmir (634 days) in that order.

Overdues of independent power producers amount to over 52 percent of the total overdue of Rs 24,689 crore on discoms.

Among the public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 9,368 crore on discoms, while NHPC has Rs 1,277 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 545 crore.

Discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,539 crore to Adani Power followed by GMR at 1,888 crore and Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 1,822 crore among private generators.

To address delayed payments by discoms, a high-level committee headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha had recommended that public finance institutions (PFIs), such as REC and PFC, may discount the receivables from discoms and make an upfront payment to the generators. Against that, the PFIs will realise their dues from discoms in due course of time and charge interest for the period of delay in payment by discoms.

In the case of a default by discoms, the PFIs be covered with a tripartite agreement with the Reserve Bank of India and the states, where the RBI can deduct the money directly from the accounts of a state and pay the financial institution.

NTPC has a similar mechanism with the states and the RBI against default by discoms.

The government had constituted a Group of Ministers headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to vet the recommendations of the Sinha Committee.

However, the GoM accepted all recommendations of the panel except related to discounting of discoms bills and reviving gas based stranded power plants.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.