Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Power Finance not to extend open offer to REC's minority holders

There has been no finalisation on the deal value, the non-banking finance company said.

Reuters
Power Finance Corp said on Monday the company was not considering extending the open offer to the minority stakeholders for its deal with REC Ltd.

The Indian government had approved a plan in December by one state-owned lender to the power industry, Power Finance, to buy a majority stake in a similar government-controlled lender, REC Ltd.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:29 pm

