Power Finance Corp raises $300 million loan from overseas

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on July 1 said it has raised $300 million (Rs 2,070 crore) loan from overseas.

The loan has been jointly approved by State Bank of India, Hong Kong and MUFG Bank Ltd, Singapore.

This is PFC's second foreign currency borrowing in the current fiscal, a PFC statement said.

Earlier, PFC raised $1 billion through issuance of Reg-S bonds. This was the biggest bond issuance overseas by a government-owned non banking finance company.

By concluding the $300 million deal PFC has already mobilised $1.3 billion, indicating investor's confidence in the company post acquisition of government shareholding of 52.63 percent in REC.