you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Finance Corp raises $1 bn from global market

The issuance attracted a strong and diversified order book indicating investor's confidence towards PFC's differentiated credit despite volatile market conditions and concerns over Indian NBFI sector, it mentioned.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-run NBFC, said June 12 it has raised $1 billion (around 6,940 crore) through issuance of bonds in the international market. This was PFC's first issuance in the international market after acquiring the government's shareholding in REC, the company said in a BSE filing.



PFC finances power sector projects and its main source of revenue is interest income on loans.

"PFC, a government owned NBFC, has successfully tapped international market and raised $1 billion through Reg - S bonds in one go," the company said in the filing.

In March 2019, PFC completed the acquisition of majority stake in REC Ltd by transferring Rs 14,500 crore to the government.

Chairman and Managing Director, PFC, Rajeev Shanna said, "The transaction establishes PFC status as leading NBFI in India having priced its first dual and largest $bonds transaction for government-owned Indian NBFC. This is also PFC's first $issuance in the five-year tenor.

"The successful completion of the deal underscores investor's continued confidence in PFC post acquisition of REC."

Shares of the company dropped 1.2 per cent to close at Rs 132 on BSE.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #Power Finance Corporation

